Billie Eilish Records New Live at Third Man Album

Last night (November 6), Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS recorded a live album direct-to-acetate at Third Man Records’ Blue Room in Nashville, Tennessee. They played 11 acoustic songs at the secret, invite-only event, according to The Tennessean. The resulting Live at Third Man album will be available at the label’s retail locations in Nashville and Detroit next month. Check out the announcement, as well as a photo of Billie Eilish and FINNEAS with Jack White, below.

Billie Eilish released her debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? earlier this year. FINNEAS released his debut EP, Blood Harmony, last month.

Watch Billie Eilish on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: