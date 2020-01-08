Billie Eilish to Perform at Grammys 2020

Billie Eilish will perform at the 2020 Grammys later this month. Eilish, who is nominated in six categories, made the announcement overnight on Twitter. What she’ll play—and who else will perform on the night—have not yet been announced. “bad guy” is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. The ceremony takes place on January 26.

