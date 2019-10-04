Billy Corgan Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has announced a fall tour, performing 12 dates across the U.S. in November. He plans to perform songs from his Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan, and William Patrick Corgan discography.

Corgan released Ogilala in 2017 as William Patrick Corgan before changing his stage name back to Billy.

Billy Corgan:

11-04 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

11-05 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

11-06 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

11-09 Nashville, TN – The CMA Theater

11-10 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

11-12 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

11-13 Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

11-15 Covington, KY – Madison Theater

11-16 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

11-18 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

11-19 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

11-20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre