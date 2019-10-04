Billy Corgan Announces Fall U.S. Tour

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has announced a fall tour, performing 12 dates across the U.S. in November. He plans to perform songs from his Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan, and William Patrick Corgan discography.
Corgan released Ogilala in 2017 as William Patrick Corgan before changing his stage name back to Billy.
Billy Corgan:
11-04 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room
11-05 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room
11-06 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room
11-09 Nashville, TN – The CMA Theater
11-10 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
11-12 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
11-13 Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre
11-15 Covington, KY – Madison Theater
11-16 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater
11-18 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
11-19 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
11-20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre