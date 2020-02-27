Billy Idol Is the Face of NYC’s New Anti-Idling Campaign

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection have launched a new campaign to encourage drivers to stop idling. And they’ve gotten none other than Billy Idol to be its face. Idol has lent his voice to a Billy Never Idles campaign video and he also stood beside Mayor de Blasio at a press conference. Watch below.

“Billy Idol never idles and neither should you,” de Blasio said in a press release. “It chokes our air, hurts the environment, and is bad for New York. We’re sending a loud message with a Rebel Yell: Turn off your engines or pay up.”

Billly Idol added, “I love New York City and I’m delighted to lend my support to a campaign benefitting our environment. Like most New Yorkers, I‘m troubled when I see cars and trucks sitting idle while polluting our neighborhoods. New Yorkers are some of the most hardworking, passionate people in the world and I hope they will join me in turning off their engines. SHUT IT OFF NEW YORK!”