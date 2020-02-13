Bing & Ruth Announce Tour, Tease New Album

Bing & Ruth—the ambient music project led by David Moore—has announced a new tour. European dates kick off with a set at the Drogheda Arts Festival in Ireland on May 2, while North American dates begin June 3 with a show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. Moore is set to perform with a live ensemble that features himself on organ. The tour is in support of a new album, due out later this year.

“For the past few years I’ve spent most of my time playing and writing a lot of music on the combo organ,” Moore wrote in a statement. “As such I’m very excited to be back on tour and sharing this new sound with a reconfigured line-up of organ, clarinet and bass. We hope to see you in the city of your choosing and look forward to sharing a lot more about what the three of us have been working on.” Find the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here.

Bing & Ruth’s last LP, No Home of the Mind, was released in 2017. Their 2014 album Tomorrow Was the Golden Age ranked among Pitchfork’s 50 Best Ambient Albums of All Time.



