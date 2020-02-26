Björk Announces Orchestral Tour | Pitchfork

Björk has announced a series of orchestral performances taking place in July. The “Björk Orchestral” shows will feature “acoustic string arrangements of her work so far” and they take place in Russia, Finland, Germany, France, and England. Check out the dates below.

Earlier this year, Björk created a generative score for a boutique hotel in New York. Her latest album, Utopia, arrived in 2017.

Björk:

07-02 Moscow, Russia – Crocus Music Hall

07-06 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

07-09 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne Open Air

07-17 Paris France – Siene Musicale

07-20 Paris, France – Siene Musicale

07-26 Cheshire, England – Bluedot Festival