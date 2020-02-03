Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Tour, Shares New Video: Watch

Black Belt Eagle Scout—the musical moniker of Katherine Paul—has announced a lengthy tour of North America and Europe. It kicks off later this month in Austin, Texas, and stops in Seattle, Brooklyn, Cincinnati, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up in Brussels on May 30. Paul has also shared a new music video for her track “I Said I Wouldn’t Write This Song” from 2019’s Off At the Party With My Brown Friends. Check out the Chantal Jung-directed clip below, and scroll down for Paul’s full itinerary.

The animated visual for “I Said I Wouldn’t Write This Song” was made to raise awareness of the Alaskan coastline and its connection with Indigenous people and animals. “The video features Northern imagery that shows aspects of Inuit life, including cloudberry picking, animal relatives and Arctic landscapes,” says Jung in a press release. “People often forget that our livelihoods are extremely connected to the environment, including the animals and plants that live among us. This video is meant to bring awareness of the land, the animals and the people who protect the land.”

