Black Lips Announce New Album, Share New Song “Gentleman”: Listen

Atlanta rock band Black Lips have announced a new record: Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart is out January 24 via Fire/Vice. The band recorded and co-produced the album with Nic Jodoin at legendary Laurel Canyon space Valentine Recording Studios. Black Lips have also shared the new single “Gentleman,” which follows the previously released “Odelia.” Check out the song and tracklist below. Find physical editions of Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart at Rough Trade. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart follows Black Lips’ 2017 record Satan’s graffiti or God’s art?.
Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart:
01 Hooker Jon
02 Chainsaw
03 Rumbler
04 Holding Me Holding You
05 Gentleman
06 Get It on Time
07 Angola Rodeo
08 Georgia
09 Odelia
10 Dishonest Men
11 Locust in the Wind
12 Live Fast Die Slow