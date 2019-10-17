Black Lips Share New Song “Odelia”: Listen

Black Lips are back with a new song. It’s called “Odelia.” Take a listen below. The track will appear on a new album that’s due out early next year via Fire/Vice. It’s the band’s first new album since their 2017 Sean Lennon-produced album Satan’s graffiti or God’s art?. The band have also announced a tour. Find those dates on their website and below as well.
Black Lips:
10-18 Missoula, MT – Top Hat Lounge
10-19 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
10-20 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
10-21 Denver, CO – Globe Hall
10-22 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
10-24 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace
10-25 Las Vegas, NV – The Bunkhouse Saloon
10-26 Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
11-08 London, England – EartH
11-09 Salford, England – The White Hotel
11-10 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club
11-12 Glasgow, Scotland – Stereo
11-13 Liverpool, England – Arts Club Liverpool
11-14 Bristol, England – The Fleece
11-16 Munich, Germany – Technikum
11-17 Berlin, Germany – Synästhesie Festival
11-18 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
11-19 Cologne, Germany – Gebäude 9
11-21 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
11-22 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Skatecafe Karin & Yvonne
11-23 Brussels, Belgium – Atelier 210
12-11 Houston,TX – White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
12-12 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
12-13 Austin, TX – Barracuda
12-14 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger