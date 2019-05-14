black midi Announce New Album Schlagenheim

black midi have announced their debut album. It’s called Schlagenheim, and it arrives June 21 via Rough Trade. The London rock quartet have also shared the dates for their huge international tour in support of the record, which kicks off later this month. Tickets go on sale Friday May 17. Scroll down for black midi’s itinerary as well as Schlagenheim’s cover art.
Most of Schlagenheim was laid down in five days with producer Dan Carey (Bat for Lashes, Bloc Party). The band previously released the singles “BmBmBm,” “Speedway,” “Crow’s Perch,” and “Talking Heads.”
Black Midi:
05-05 Manchester, England – Sounds From The Other City
05-09-11 Brighton, England – The Great Escape Festival
05-25 Totnes, England – Sea Change
05-30 Nimes, France – This Is Not A Love Song Festival
05-31 Düdingen, Switzerland – Bad Bonn Kilbi
06-01 Neustrelitz, Germany – Immergut Festival
06-05-06 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden Festival
06-08-09 Paris, France – Villette Sonique
06-10 Moers, Germany – Moers Festival
06-15 Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest
06-18 London, England – EartH (Concert Hall)
06-20 Bristol, England – Fiddlers
06-21 Liverpool, England – Phase One
06-22 Glasgow, England – Mono
06-23 Nottingham, England – Contemporary Space
07-05 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
07-05-07 Moscow, Russia – Bolь Festival
07-12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07-14 Nijmegen, Netherlands – Valkhof Festival
07-18 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
07-21 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival
07-22 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
07-23 Madison, WI – The Terrace at University of Wisconsin
07-26 Hyéres, France – Midi Festival
08-02-04 Katowice, Poland – Off Festival
08-04 Waterford, Ireland – All Together Now
08-08-10 Rees Haldern, Germany – Haldern Pop
08-10 Oslo, Norway – Øya Festival
08-16 Viana do Castelo, Portugal – Paredes de Coura
08-16-18 Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
08-24 Gueret, France – Check In Festival
08-29-09-01 Dorset, England – End of the Road Festival
09-05 Tokyo, Japan – Unit
09-06 Osaka, Japan – Conpasss
09-07 Kyoto, Japan – Metro
09-18 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
09-19 Paris, France – La Boule Noire
09-21 Bordeaux, France – Barbey Indie Club
09-25 Lisbon, Portugal – ZBD
10-02 Zagreb, Croatia – Mocvara
10-03 Bratislava, Slovakia – Fuga
10-04 Budapest, Hungary – Durer’s (small room)
10-05 Prague, Czech Republic – Underdogs’
10-07 Berlin, Germany – Lido
10-08 Hamburg, Germany – Kampnagel
10-09 Cologne, Germany – Bumann & Sohn
10-10 Brussels, Belgium – Beursschouwburg
11-07 Detroit, MI – Deluxx Fluxx
11-08 Toronto, Ontario – Velvet Underground
11-09 Montreal, Quebec – Les Foufounes Électriques
11-12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
11-13 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
11-15 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
11-16 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
11-17 Nashville, TN – High Watt
11-19 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
11-20 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
11-21 San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
11-23 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
11-24 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile