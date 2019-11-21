Blackest Ever Black Shuts Down, Issues Final Album

London label Blackest Ever Black has announced it is shutting down. Its final release is the ten-track compilation A short illness from which he never recovered, which features several artists from the label’s nine-year history. Check out the comp’s opening track, Scythe’s “Flower Drop,” below.

Blackest Ever Black was founded in London in 2010 by Kiran Sande. Over the next nine years (including several based in Berlin) it released more than 100 records from artists such as Carla dal Forno, Prurient, Raime, Silvia Kastel, Tropic Of Cancer, and more. The label’s offshoots A14 and Id Mud will also cease operations.