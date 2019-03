Bloc Party have announced a U.S. tour where they’ll play their debut album, 2005’s Silent Alarm. The first show takes place in Washington, D.C. on September 16. Check out the poster below and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

On April 12, Bloc Party will release a live edition of Silent Alarm. The live album was recorded during the band’s European Silent Alarm tour that took place in October 2018.