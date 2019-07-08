Blood Orange Announces New Mixtape Angel’s Pulse

Blood Orange has announced a new mixtape. It’s called Angel’s Pulse and it comes out this Friday, July 12 (via Domino). Check out the cover artwork below. In a statement, Devonté Hynes said:

My new record is called Angel’s Pulse & I performed, produced, and

mixed the entire thing myself. I’m calling it a mixtape. I have a

habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends,

or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material

is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an

epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time… I decided to

release it. I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve

released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things

the rate at which I make them. I’m older now though, and life is

unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates. Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon. Devonté aka Blood Orange.

Last year, Devonté Hynes released Negro Swan, his fourth album as Blood Orange. Earlier this year, he debuted the new songs “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Hynes heads back out on tour this Friday. Check out his schedule, which includes shows with Tyler, the Creator, below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Read Pitchfork’s feature interview “Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes Breaks Down Every Song on His New Album, Negro Swan.”

Blood Orange:

07-12 Rotterdam, Netherlands – North Sea Jazz Festival

07-13 London, England – Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park ‡

07-15 Paris, France – Élysée Monmartre

08-01 New York, NY – Lincoln Center Out of Doors

08-05 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

08-07 Oslo, Norway – Øyafestivalen 2019

08-08 Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

08-10 Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival

08-13 Berlin Germany – Max-Schmelling Halle %

10-01 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Event Center !

10-03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena !

10-04 St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena !

10-05 Independence, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena !

10-07 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

10-08 Salt Lake City, UT – Great Saltair !

10-10 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !

10-11 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !

10-12 Fresno, CA – Selland Arena !

10-14 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum !

10-15 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum !

10-17 Reno, NV – Reno Events Center !

10-19 San Diego, CA – Pachenga Arena !

10-20 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena !

10-22 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center !

10-23 Grand Prairie, TX – Theatre at Grand Prairie !

10-24 Grand Prairie, TX – Theatre at Grand Prairie !

10-26 Houston, TX – NRG Arena !

‡ with Florence + The Machine

% with Tame Impala

! with Tyler, The Creator