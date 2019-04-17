Blood Orange Debuts New Songs on “Corden”: Watch

Blood Orange was the musical guest on the latest episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Dev Hynes and co. stopped by the program to debut a medley of two new songs, “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome.” Watch the performance below.

The new songs follow Blood Orange’s 2018 album Negro Swan. He recently shared the video for the LP’s Diddy and Tei Shi collaboration “Hope.” For the first weekend of Coachella 2019, Hynes played a set featuring Lil Yachty and a Neil Young cover. He’ll be supporting select dates of Florence and the Machine’s North American tour starting in May.