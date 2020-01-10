Bluetooth Upgrade Will Allow Playback on Multiple Devices at Once

Bluetooth SIG, which oversees the standardization and implementation of Bluetooth technology, announced a new set of industry standards this week. As reported by Ars Technica, the features include better battery life for devices, higher-quality audio, playback on multiple devices, and several other new capabilities.

As Ars Technica notes, one of the most significant changes to Bluetooth is LE Audio, a standardization of features that had previously been proprietary to Apple and its AirPods. LE Audio will make it possible to stream to individual earbuds, improving stereo quality for listeners, and users will be able to connect to multiple wireless speakers simultaneously.

LE Audio will also enable Bluetooth capabilities in hearing aids, making it easier for those with hearing loss to use their cell phones and watch TV. The tech allows for password-protected audio streams, too. Despite the upgrades, however, devices compatible with the new technology will take a while longer to become available. Learn more about LE Audio via Bluetooth SIG.