Blur Play Surprise Show in London: Watch

Last night, Blur reunited for a surprise set during Damon Albarn’s “Africa Express: The Circus” show in East London, NME reports. Albarn was joined onstage by Blur’s Dave Rowntree, Alex James, and Graham Coxon to perform three songs: “Clover Over Dover,” “Tender,” and “Song 2.” For “Tender,” they were joined by the London Community Gospel Choir and Malian singer-songwriter Rokia Traoré. The set marked Blur’s first performance in four years. Watch it go down below.

Last year, Albarn brought out Coxon for a performance of “Song 2” during his Gorillaz set at the 2018 Demon Dayz Festival. Blur’s last album was 2015’s The Magic Whip.

