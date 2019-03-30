Blur Play Surprise Show in London: Watch

By
star95radio
-
0
3


Last night, Blur reunited for a surprise set during Damon Albarn’s “Africa Express: The Circus” show in East London, NME reports. Albarn was joined onstage by Blur’s Dave Rowntree, Alex James, and Graham Coxon to perform three songs: “Clover Over Dover,” “Tender,” and “Song 2.” For “Tender,” they were joined by the London Community Gospel Choir and Malian singer-songwriter Rokia Traoré. The set marked Blur’s first performance in four years. Watch it go down below.

Last year, Albarn brought out Coxon for a performance of “Song 2” during his Gorillaz set at the 2018 Demon Dayz Festival. Blur’s last album was 2015’s The Magic Whip.

Read Pitchfork’s feature, “The 50 Best Britpop Albums.”



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR