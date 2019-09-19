Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Session Unearthed for New Album

A session Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash recorded in Nashville in 1969, much of it never bootlegged, is finally set for release in the 15th instalment of Dylan’s Bootleg Series, Rolling Stone reports. The 3xCD set compiles their session—where they laid down “Girl From the North Country,” jammed with Carl Perkins, covered “Mystery Train,” and wrote Cash’s “Wanted Man”—along with largely unheard and highly sought-after outtakes from John Wesley Harding, Nashville Skyline, and more.

The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 is out November 1. Read more at RS, and listen to Dylan’s “I Pity the Poor Immigrant (Take 4)” from the release below.

