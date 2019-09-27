BoJack Horseman Final Season Announced: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has announced the premiere date for the sixth season of BoJack Horseman: The season will air in two parts, with the first landing on October 25 and the second hitting the streaming site on January 31, 2020. Netflix has also revealed that the new season will be the cartoon’s last. Check out the trailer for BoJack Horseman’s Season 6 below.

The first season of BoJack Horseman premiered in August 2014. The show’s theme song was made by the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney and his late uncle Ralph Carney.