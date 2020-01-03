Bon Iver Cancel Come Through Performances After Dance Company’s Co-Founder Resigns

Bon Iver and Minnesota dance company TU Dance have canceled their 2020 performances of Come Through following sexual harassment allegations against TU Dance’s co-founder Uri Sands, the Star Tribune reports. The shows were scheduled to take place in Houston, Nashville, and New Orleans. In a statement, the band wrote, “These decisions are never taken lightly by the Bon Iver team, and it is with our deepest apologies to the fans who will miss out on these performances.” Find the statement, as well as posters for the canceled events, below.

Uri Sands stepped down from his leadership role at TU Dance on December 31 after it came to light that an ex-employee of the company had filed a lawsuit against him alleging sexual misconduct and “non-consensual sexual intercourse.” While a lawyer for Sands admitted that Sands and the unnamed ex-employee had engaged in a sexual relationship, the former company director denied all claims of misconduct.