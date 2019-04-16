Bon Iver Dance Piece Coming to New York and Texas

Bon Iver is bringing “Come Through”—the collaborative piece with Minenesota dance company TU Dance—to two more U.S. cities. New performances from Justin Vernon and co. have been announced in Brooklyn this December and Houston in February 2020; check out the dates below. Tickets for the New York performances are available here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

After debuting at Mass Moca last year, “Come Through” was performed at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center. Next month, Vernon’s 37d03d Festival takes place in Brooklyn. The lineup includes Vernon, the National’s Aaron Dessner, and more. Read about it in “The 20 Best Music Festivals of Summer 2019.”

Bon Iver + TU Dance:

12-04 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12-05 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

02-20 Houston, TX – Jones Hall

02-21 Houston, TX – Jones Hall