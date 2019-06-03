Bon Iver Release 2 New Songs, Expand Tour: Listen

Bon Iver is back with new music. Listen to “Hey Ma” and the Moses Sumney-featuring “U (Man Like)” below. Justin Vernon has also announced a tour. New dates with Feist and, in Brooklyn, Yo La Tengo, have been added to his previously announced dates with Indigo Girls and Sharon Van Etten. Find the full itinerary below.

The two new songs premiered last night during Bon Iver’s set at All Points East festival, which also directed to his new website, “icommai.” A press release from the festival indicated the songs would appear on a new Bon Iver album. Other collaborators on the new tracks include Bruce Hornsby, Jenn Wasner, Elsa Jensen, Psymun, Phil Cook, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

Bon Iver’s last album 22, A Million arrived in 2016. Last year, Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner released a collaborative album as Big Red Machine. Vernon also appeared on a new Eminem song called “The Fall” (but said of the song, “Not a fan of the message, it’s tired”).

