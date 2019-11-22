Bon Iver Share First Official Music Video Since 2012: Watch

Bon Iver have shared lyric videos for every song on their last two albums, 22, A Million and this year’s i,i. They’ve not shared a formal music video, however, since 2012’s “Beth/Rest” clip. Today (November 21), Justin Vernon’s band has shared a music video for the i,i cut “Naeem.” It’s directed by AG Rojas and it stars Cynthia Rodriguez, Azul Rodriguez, David Orellana, David Gonzalez Rojas, and Christa Haxthausen. The visual centers around a mysterious floating rock. Watch below.

Bon Iver are up for three awards at the 2020 Grammys: Album of the Year, Best Alternative Album, and Record of the Year (for “Hey, Ma”). i,i’s art directors are also received a Best Packaging nod.

