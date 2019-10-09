Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Announces Eaux Claires Hiver 2019

Eaux Claires—the festival thrown by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and the National’s Aaron Dessner in Eau Claire, Wisconsin—took the summer off and will return in July 2020. Before next year’s installment, an interim event called Eaux Claires Hiver is happening from November 21-24. Vernon and Dessner will be joined for a series of 37d03d (“people”) performances by artists including Jon Hopkins, Poliça, Gayngs’ Ryan Olson, S. Carey, and more. There’s also a live conversation between Vernon and Ani DiFranco, plus a presentation Vernon and choreographer Uri Sands’ music and dance piece Come Through. Find the trailer for the event and the list of participating artists below.

Artists taking part in Eaux Claires Hiver will gather before the public event to collaborate on new music and art. “The results of the residency will be viewed in progress and in proximity with the understanding that the pieces—and the experience—will inform and flavor July 2020’s Eaux Claires V,” the announcement reads.

Read Pitchfork’s Bon Iver cover story.

Eaux Claires Hiver 37d03d:

JT Bates

William Brittelle

Pieta Brown

S. Carey

Aaron Dessner

Ani DiFranco

Gail Ann Dorsey

hrrrbek

Jon Hopkins

Elsa Jensen

La Force

Mike Lewis

Metropolis Ensemble

Ryan Olson

Shahzad Ismaily

Michael Perry

Poliça

Talos

Korde Arrington Tuttle

Justin Vernon

Jeremy Ylvisaker