Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup Announced: Tame Impala, Lizzo, Tool, More

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is returning this year to Manchester, Tennessee, from June 11-14. Today, the 2020 lineup has been announced. The headliners are Tame Impala, Lizzo, and Tool. The lineup also includes Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Flume, Miley Cyrus, the 1975, Run the Jewels, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Brittany Howard, DaBaby, Jason Isbell, Tenacious D, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Nelly performing all of Country Grammar, Cuco, Makaya McCraven, and more. See the full lineup poster below.

