Brian Eno Announces Apollo Reissue Featuring New Music

Brian Eno has announced an expanded edition of Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks, the 1983 album he made with Daniel Lanois and his brother Roger Eno. The music was originally recorded for For All Mankind, a documentary that includes footage from the Apollo 11 moon landing. The new edition—which arrives July 19 via via UMC—comes with 11 new tracks “that reimagine the soundtrack to For All Mankind,” according to a press release. The new Apollo package also includes a remastered edition of the original record.

Below, watch a video for one of the new tracks, “Like I Was a Spectator,” and scroll down to preview the collection. Find the full tracklist here.

