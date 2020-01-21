Bright Eyes Announce First Show in Over 9 Years

Bright Eyes have announced their first live performance in more than 9 years. Conor Oberst and co. will play a set at End of the Road festival in Dorset, England, this summer. The festival takes place September 3—6 at Larmer Tree Gardens. Check out the lineup announcement below.

Bright Eyes’ last studio album was 2011’s The People’s Key. Earlier this month, the group launched an Instagram account, posting a mysterious teaser video. They’ve also shared images of posters plastered on city walls via their Instagram stories.