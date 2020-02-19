Bright Eyes Announce Tour | Pitchfork

After announcing a handful of comeback shows, Bright Eyes have now shared the details of their 2020 tour. Following a March show in Tokyo, the band will play spring concerts in North America and then summer concerts in Europe and the United Kingdom. Check out Bright Eyes’ schedule at below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Bright Eyes last released The People’s Key in 2011. The band returned to the studio in 2019 to work on new material, according to a press release.
Bright Eyes:
03-23 Tokyo, Japan – Liquidroom
05-14 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory %
05-15 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory %
05-16 Tacoma, WA – Temple %
05-18 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery %
05-19 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic %
05-21-23 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium %
05-24 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
06-12 Worcester, MA – The Palladium #
06-13 Syracuse, NY – Beak and Skiff #
06-14 Lewiston, NY – Art Park #
06-16 Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks #
06-17 Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne Museum #
06-18 Portland, ME – State Theater #
06-19 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall #
06-20 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium #^
08-14 Oslo, Norway – Oya Festival
08-16 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
08-18 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit
08-19 Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
08-21 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
08-22 Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
08-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
08-25 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk
08-27 Vienna, Austria – Open Air Arena
08-28 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
08-29 Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra
09-01 London, England – Eventim Apollo
09-02 Manchester, England – O2 Apollo
09-03 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland
09-04 Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
09-05 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
09-06 Salisbury, England – End of the Road Festival
% with Lavender Diamond
# with Lucy Dacus
^ with Japanese Breakfast
