Bright Eyes Launch Instagram With 2020 Teaser: Watch

Bright Eyes appear to have returned—at least on social media. Conor Oberst’s beloved indie rock band has opened a new Instagram account and promoted it on their long-dormant Twitter account, which currently reads “#BrightEyes2020” in the bio. Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott called it quits in 2011 following the release of their eighth album, The People’s Key. It’s currently unclear if the band will tour or release new music this year. Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for Saddle Creek for more information.