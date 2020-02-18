BRIT Awards 2020 Winners: Tyler, the Creator, Stormzy, Billie Eilish, Dave, and More

The 2020 BRIT Awards took place tonight (February 18) at London’s O2 Arena. Among the winners were Neneh Cherry’s daughter Mabel, Foals, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, and Tyler, the Creator, who thanked Theresa May in his speech. Check out the full list of winners below.

Among the performers at the 2020 BRITs were Dave, Mabel, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish, who sang “No Time to Die,” accompanied by FINNEAS, Johnny Marr, and Hans Zimmer.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2016 Rising feature “Stormzy: Grime Heavyweight.”

Best New Artist

Lewis Capaldi

British Female Solo Artist

Mabel

British Male Solo Artist

Stormzy

International Male Solo Artist

Tyler, the Creator

British Group

Foals

Rising Star

Celeste

International Female Solo Artist

Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave, Psychodrama