Bruce Springsteen Announces Western Stars Film Soundtrack

Bruce Springsteen’s new film Western Stars, the companion piece to his new album of the same name, hits theaters on October 25. The film shows Springsteen performing the songs from his new album with an orchestra in a century-old barn. Today, Springsteen has announced the film’s soundtrack. It’s out October 25 via Columbia. Western Stars – Songs From the Film features live versions of the album’s 13 songs, along with a cover of Glenn Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Check out the album artwork below.

Western Stars is directed by Springsteen and Thom Zimny. Zimny just won an Emmy for Springsteen on Broadway. Springsteen himself didn’t win an Emmy, and if he had, he would have an EGOT right now.

