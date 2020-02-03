Built to Spill Announce Daniel Johnston Covers Album, Share “Bloody Rainbow”: Listen

Built to Spill have announced a new album of Daniel Johnston covers. The record, appropriately titled Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston, is out May 1 (via Ernest Jenning Record Co.). Listen to the band’s version of Johnston’s “Bloody Rainbow” below (via Rolling Stone).

Johnston had recruited Built to Spill to be his backing band for some of his final shows in 2017. According to the band, the recordings on Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston are from their rehearsals for those shows.

Daniel Johnston died in September 2019 at the age of 58. Read “Remembering Daniel Johnston, the Godfather of Bedroom Pop” on the Pitch.

Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston:

01 Bloody Rainbow

02 Tell Me Now

03 Honey I Sure Miss You

04 Good Morning You

05 Heart, Mind and Soul

06 Life in Vain

07 Mountain Top

08 Queenie the Dog

09 Impossible Love

10 Fake Records of Rock & Roll

11 Fish