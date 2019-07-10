bülow – Get Stüpid

Official Video for “Get Stüpid” by bülow

From the Crystalline EP

Video Director | Ryan Faist

Video Producer | Mark Waters

Produced by Michael Wise

Listen Now: https://bulow.lnk.to/Crystalline

Get Stüpid – Lyrics

Verse 1

I’m in a sea of people wondering if the floor might cave in

I can feel the subs, shaking the apartment

Friends of friends are calling friends who weren’t invited

Half the room is brain dead on some fucking island

Pre

BYOB bring you’re own booze

DIY bongs in the bathroom

She shotgun kissing a frat boy

In the bathtub

he bad news

Chorus

i wanna get stupid

I wanna get dumb

Lose my inhibitions

Dizzy from the drugs

I wanna get stupid

I wanna get dumb

Lose my inhibitions

But I don’t trust no one

Verse 2

broke a window taped it up and hid the evidence

think i’m gonna get evicted from my residence

dropped my phone into the toilet and it’s evident

i’m out of my element

i’m out of my element

Pre

BYOB bring you’re own booze

DIY bongs in the bathroom

She shot gun kissing a frat boy

In the bathtub

he bad news

Chorus

i wanna get stupid

I wanna get dumb

Lose my inhibitions

Dizzy from the drugs

i wanna get stupid

I wanna get dumb

Lose my inhibitions

But I don’t trust no one

Bridge

i spy with my little eye

look to my left look to my right

somebody sneaking by the sink

putting anonymous into my drink yea

i don’t trust no one

yeah

i don’t trust no one



