bülow – Get Stüpid

Official Video for “Get Stüpid” by bülow
From the Crystalline EP
Video Director | Ryan Faist
Video Producer | Mark Waters
Produced by Michael Wise
Listen Now: https://bulow.lnk.to/Crystalline
Get Stüpid – Lyrics
Verse 1
I’m in a sea of people wondering if the floor might cave in
I can feel the subs, shaking the apartment
Friends of friends are calling friends who weren’t invited
Half the room is brain dead on some fucking island
Pre
BYOB bring you’re own booze
DIY bongs in the bathroom
She shotgun kissing a frat boy
In the bathtub
he bad news
Chorus
i wanna get stupid
I wanna get dumb
Lose my inhibitions
Dizzy from the drugs
I wanna get stupid
I wanna get dumb
Lose my inhibitions
But I don’t trust no one
Verse 2
broke a window taped it up and hid the evidence
think i’m gonna get evicted from my residence
dropped my phone into the toilet and it’s evident
i’m out of my element
i’m out of my element
Pre
BYOB bring you’re own booze
DIY bongs in the bathroom
She shot gun kissing a frat boy
In the bathtub
he bad news
Chorus
i wanna get stupid
I wanna get dumb
Lose my inhibitions
Dizzy from the drugs
i wanna get stupid
I wanna get dumb
Lose my inhibitions
But I don’t trust no one
Bridge
i spy with my little eye
look to my left look to my right
somebody sneaking by the sink
putting anonymous into my drink yea
i don’t trust no one
yeah
i don’t trust no one
