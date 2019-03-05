bülow – Sweet Little Lies

Sweet Little Lies (Official Video)
LYRICS
[Intro]
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
All about the dark places you hide
Tell me all your problems, make them mine
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
[Verse 1]
I live a picture in my head
Colours soaring as I float up with my body in my bed, yeah
And I wonder if I’m dead
Saw the white light flicker so I wake up in a sweat; code red
Sirens going off, probably something that I dreamt
Thinking ’bout the shit I never told you that I meant
I can’t shake it off, chloroform, peace and rest
But you know all I ever really wanted was a friend
[Chorus]
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
All about the dark places you hide
Tell me all your problems, make them mine
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
I wonder if the sun will shine again (Shine again)
If I’ll ever see your face again
You know I’d rather die than say goodbye
So tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
[Verse 2]
Late night fantasy, it’s when I teleport again
I got a spare key, we can and go and play pretend
(We can go and play pretend, yeah)
We can really transcend, no (We can really transcend, yeah)
You and me in an empty room
They can’t get in, only room for two
If you play your part and I play mine too
I’ll never take my eyes off you
[Chorus]
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
All about the dark places you hide
Tell me all your problems, make them mine
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
I wonder if the sun will shine again
If I’ll ever see your face again
You know I’d rather die than say goodbye
So tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
[Post-Chorus]
(Sweet, sweet, tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies)
Tell me all your sweet, sweet, oh no
(Sweet, sweet, tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies)
[Bridge]
I love the picture in my head
But I know that it’s not real
I live a picture in my head
‘Cause I like how it makes me feel
[Chorus]
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
All about the dark places you hide
Tell me all your problems, make them mine
Tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
I wonder if the sun will shine again
If I’ll ever see your face again
You know I’d rather die than say goodbye
So tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies
[Post-Chorus]
(Sweet, sweet, tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies)
Tell me all your sweet, sweet, oh no
(Sweet, sweet, tell me all your sweet, sweet little lies)
