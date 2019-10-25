Burial Announces New Compilation Tunes 2011-2019

Burial has assembled and ordered a compilation of his non-album singles from 2011-2019, effectively comprising his first full-length of the decade. Tunes 2011-2019 is out December 6 on Hyperdub. Check out the tracklist below.

Burial has not released an original full-length since 2007’s Untrue. In recent years, along with sharing solo singles like “Claustro” and “State Forest,” he’s collaborated with Kode9 and the Bug.

Tunes 2011-2019:

CD1:

01 State Forest

02 Beachfires

03 Subtemple

04 Young Death

05 Nightmarket

06 Hiders

07 Come Down to Us

08 Claustro

09 Rival Dealer

CD2:

01 Kindred

02 Loner

03 Ashtray Wasp

04 Rough Sleeper

05 Truant

06 Street Halo

07 Stolen Dog

08 NYC