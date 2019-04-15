Buzzcocks Announce Singles Going Steady and A Different Kind of Tension Reissues

The latest installments of Buzzcocks’ reissue series have been announced. Their 1979 album A Different Kind of Tension and the seminal compilation Singles Going Steady will be re-released on vinyl and CD on June 14 via Domino. Check out remastered versions of “You Say You Don’t Love Me” (from Tension) and “Love You More” (Singles) below.

Last December, Buzzcocks frontman Pete Shelley died after suffering a heart attack. Prior to his passing, a reissue release show had been planned for June 21 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will now serve as a celebration of Shelley’s life and accomplishments. Buzzcocks will be joined by various guest vocalists; the Skids and Penetration will perform as well.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Singles Going Steady and our feature “The First Sensitive Punk: Remembering Buzzcocks’ Pete Shelley.”