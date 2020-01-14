Cable Ties Announce New Album Far Enough, Share Song: Listen

Melbourne rock trio Cable Ties have announced a new album. Jenny McKechnie, Shauna Boyle, and Nick Brown will release Far Enough on March 27 via Merge/Poison City. They’ve also shared a video for “Sandcastles” directed by Danny Cohen and announced a tour—find dates below. McKechnie discussed the new song in a statement.

“Sandcastles” is a criticism of the idea that an effective activist

community can be created by shouting down and casting out anyone who

doesn’t abide by the social norms or language of an exclusive

community or group. The song is aimed at a figurative individual who

doesn’t have any interest in making positive changes in society or

participating in open and productive discussions about political and

social issues. Rather, they set themselves up as the gatekeepers of

progressive groups by aggressively policing language and immediately

casting out anyone who doesn’t abide by the codes of behavior they

have created. This turns purportedly intersectional, progressive

groups into exclusive clubs only accessible to people with homogeneous

opinions, social and economic backgrounds, and ways of speaking.

Cable Ties and Merge have asked fans interested in donating to Australian bushfire relief efforts to give money to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, Wildlife Victoria, and County Fire Authority.

Cable Ties:

01-18 Melbourne, Australia – Fitz Ritz

02-14 Yarra Valley, Australia – Gaytimes 2020

02-15 Darebin, Australia – Something Unlimited 2020

02-28 Sydney, Australia – Vic on the Park

02-29 Wollongong, Australia – Farmer and the Owl Festival

03-12 Los Angeles, California – Zebulon

03-17-21 Austin, Texas – SXSW 2020

03-25 Brooklyn, New York – Union Pool

04-03 Glasgow, Scotland – Glad Cafe

04-04 Manchester, England – The Castle Hotel

04-05 Brighton, England – The Hope & Ruin

04-07 London, England – The Old Blue Last

04-09 Paris, France – L’Espace B

04-10 Rotterdam, Netherlands – V11

04-13 Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang

04-14 Berlin, Germany – Zukunft