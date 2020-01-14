Cable Ties Announce New Album Far Enough, Share Song: Listen

Melbourne rock trio Cable Ties have announced a new album. Jenny McKechnie, Shauna Boyle, and Nick Brown will release Far Enough on March 27 via Merge/Poison City. They’ve also shared a video for “Sandcastles” directed by Danny Cohen and announced a tour—find dates below. McKechnie discussed the new song in a statement.
“Sandcastles” is a criticism of the idea that an effective activist
community can be created by shouting down and casting out anyone who
doesn’t abide by the social norms or language of an exclusive
community or group. The song is aimed at a figurative individual who
doesn’t have any interest in making positive changes in society or
participating in open and productive discussions about political and
social issues. Rather, they set themselves up as the gatekeepers of
progressive groups by aggressively policing language and immediately
casting out anyone who doesn’t abide by the codes of behavior they
have created. This turns purportedly intersectional, progressive
groups into exclusive clubs only accessible to people with homogeneous
opinions, social and economic backgrounds, and ways of speaking.
Cable Ties and Merge have asked fans interested in donating to Australian bushfire relief efforts to give money to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities, Wildlife Victoria, and County Fire Authority.
Cable Ties:
01-18 Melbourne, Australia – Fitz Ritz
02-14 Yarra Valley, Australia – Gaytimes 2020
02-15 Darebin, Australia – Something Unlimited 2020
02-28 Sydney, Australia – Vic on the Park
02-29 Wollongong, Australia – Farmer and the Owl Festival
03-12 Los Angeles, California – Zebulon
03-17-21 Austin, Texas – SXSW 2020
03-25 Brooklyn, New York – Union Pool
04-03 Glasgow, Scotland – Glad Cafe
04-04 Manchester, England – The Castle Hotel
04-05 Brighton, England – The Hope & Ruin
04-07 London, England – The Old Blue Last
04-09 Paris, France – L’Espace B
04-10 Rotterdam, Netherlands – V11
04-13 Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang
04-14 Berlin, Germany – Zukunft