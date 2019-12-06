Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq Surprise Releases Debut Solo Album Pleaser: Listen

Georgia McDonald, lead singer of Australian rock outfit Camp Cope, has surprise released her debut solo album as Georgia Maq. It’s called Pleaser and it’s out now via Run For Cover. Listen to it below. The album was produced by Maq alongside Katie Dey and producer Darcy Baylis, and was recorded over the better part of 2019.

“I just write down little things in my phone and try to turn that into something,” Maq said of her songwriting in a recent interview with The FADER. “I want to create beautiful music, rather than rock music.” Camp Cope’s most recent album, How to Socialise and Make Friends, was released last year.