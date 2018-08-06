Cardi B Announces First Show Since Giving Birth

Cardi B has announced her return to the stage for the first time since giving birth to Kulture, her baby girl with Offset, in July. It’s happening at Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, which takes place from October 27-28. The festival will also feature performances from Tyler, the Creator, Tierra Whack, Lil Pump, Rico Nasty, BlocBoy JB, and more. Find the full lineup poster below.

Cardi recently pulled out of her planned fall tour with Bruno Mars. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she wrote. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.”