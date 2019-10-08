Caribou Returns With New Song “Home”: Listen

Dan Snaith has shared his first new song under his Caribou moniker in five years. It’s called “Home,” and you can hear it below (via Merge).

“I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me—it’s too perfect,” Dan Snaith said in a statement. “That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’—I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what. Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of… but there are other times when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.”

Snaith continued, “When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life—when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”



Caribou: “Home”

(via Bandcamp)





Caribou’s last studio album was 2014’s Our Love. Since then, he’s released his 2017 Daphni album Joli Mai, as well as this year’s Sizzling EP.

Caribou heads out on tour in March 2020. Find his full itinerary below and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Revisit Pitchfork’s 5-10-15-20 interview with Caribou.

Caribou:

03-16 Hamilton, Ontario – The Studio

03-17 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth

03-20 Chicago, IL – Riviera

03-21 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

03-22 Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre

03-23 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus

03-24 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03-25 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03-26 Washington DC – 9:30 Club

03-27 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03-30 Brighton, England – The Dome

04-01Liverpool, England – Invisible Wind Factory

04-02 Leeds, England – Stylus Academy

04-03 Manchester, England – Victoria Warehouse

04-04 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

04-05 Birmingham, England – 02 Academy

04-06 Bristol, England – 02 Academy

04-07 London, England – Brixton 02 Academy

04-21 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit

04-22 Leipzig, Germany – Werk 2

04-23 Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

04-24 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

04-25 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

04-26 Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

04-27 Paris, France – Olympia

04-28 Cologne, Germany – Ewerk

04-29 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Ronda

04-30 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

07-11 Dublin, Ireland – Iveagh Gardens

08-15 Berlin, Germany – Zitadelle