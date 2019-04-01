Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album Dedicated and Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her new album. It’s called Dedicated and it arrives May 17 via School Boy/Interscope. Check out the album cover below. Jepsen will also tour in support of the record, beginning on June 27 in Anaheim, California. Check out Jepsen’s schedule below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Dedicated is Carly Rae Jepsen’s first studio album since E•MO•TION in 2015. (She released E•MO•TION Side B, a collection of outtakes, the following year.) While the tracklist has not been revealed, a press release confirms that “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” will be included on Dedicated.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2018 single “Party for One” featured in Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2018.”

Carly Rae Jepsen:

05-17 Östermalm, Sweden – Gröna Lund

05-25 Hanover, Germany – N-JOY Starshow

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

06-02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival

06-27 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

06-28 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06-29 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

07-01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

07-03 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

07-05 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

07-06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

07-07 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

07-09 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

07-10 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07-12 Cincinnati, OH -Bogart’s

07-13 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

07-14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

07-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues

07-17 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

07-20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

07-21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

07-23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

07-24 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

07-26 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

07-27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

07-08 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

07-30 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

08-01 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

08-02 Houston, TX – House of Blues

08-03 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08-04 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

08-06 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

08-08 San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08-10 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Watch Carly Rae Jepsen on Pitchfork’s “Over/Under”: