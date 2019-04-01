Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album Dedicated and Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her new album. It’s called Dedicated and it arrives May 17 via School Boy/Interscope. Check out the album cover below. Jepsen will also tour in support of the record, beginning on June 27 in Anaheim, California. Check out Jepsen’s schedule below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Dedicated is Carly Rae Jepsen’s first studio album since E•MO•TION in 2015. (She released E•MO•TION Side B, a collection of outtakes, the following year.) While the tracklist has not been revealed, a press release confirms that “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” will be included on Dedicated.
Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2018 single “Party for One” featured in Pitchfork’s “The 100 Best Songs of 2018.”
Carly Rae Jepsen:
05-17 Östermalm, Sweden – Gröna Lund
05-25 Hanover, Germany – N-JOY Starshow
05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona
06-02 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands – Best Kept Secret Festival
06-27 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06-28 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06-29 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
07-01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
07-03 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
07-05 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
07-06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
07-07 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
07-09 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
07-10 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07-12 Cincinnati, OH -Bogart’s
07-13 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
07-14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
07-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues
07-17 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
07-20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
07-21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
07-23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
07-24 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07-26 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
07-27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
07-08 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
07-30 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
08-01 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
08-02 Houston, TX – House of Blues
08-03 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08-04 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
08-06 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
08-08 San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08-10 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
