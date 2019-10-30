Carly Rae Jepsen Joins Enrique Iglesias, Y2K, and bbno$ on “Lalala” Remix: Listen

Carly Rae Jepsen and Enrique Iglesias both appear on a new remix of Y2K and bbno$’s viral hit “Lalala.” Check it out below.

“The Lalala Remix is truly wild to me,” Y2K said in a statement. “We went from uploading a song online with no support, to having Carly Rae Jepsen & Enrique Iglesias come on and be a part of the remix. When we sat down to brainstorm features we never in a million years expected that two of the most iconic pop artists would be down to be on our record. I love this remix so much and I’m super stoked to share it.”

Earlier this year, Carly Rae Jepsen released her new album Dedicated and recorded a cover of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak.”

