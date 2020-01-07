Caroline Rose Announces New Album Superstar, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has announced a new record, Superstar, which is out on March 6 via New West. The lead single, “Feel the Way I Want,” is out now, too, with a music video that Rose filmed on her iPhone on a trip from Hollywood, Florida to Hollywood, California. Check it out below. Plus, find Caroline Roses’s tour dates, which begin in March.

Superstar follows Caroline Rose’s 2018 album LONER. According to a press release, Rose began working on Superstar with the challenge to “make something from nothing.” The album was also inspired by the movies The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, Mulholland Drive, and Drop Dead Gorgeous. The record follows a protagonist who leaves their life behind to pursue fame. Rose explains:

To me, there’s both humor and horror in hubris and what it takes in

order to be successful. I wanted to make a story out of those parts of

myself that I find largely undesirable and embarrassing, then inject

them with steroids.

In addition, Rose said of “Feel the Way I Want,” in particular, “My goal is to have people, including myself, not know whether to love or hate this person. They’re kind of like a walking eye roll who’s easy to dismiss, but at the same time you admire their determination. It’s the Kanye effect.”

Superstar:

01 Nothing’s Impossible

02 Got to Go My Own Way

03 Do You Think We’ll Last Forever?

04 Feelings Are a Thing of the Past

05 Feel the Way I Want

06 Freak Like Me

07 Someone New

08 Pipe Dreams

09 Command Z

10 Back at the Beginning

11 I Took a Ride