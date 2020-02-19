Cass McCombs and Steve Gunn Announce Tour

Cass McCombs and Steve Gunn are heading out on tour together. The two singer-songwriters are hitting the road on the West Coast in May. Find their tour schedule below.

Gunn’s latest LP The Unseen in Between came out last year. He subsequently released a cover of Neil Young’s “Motion Pictures.”

McCombs’ latest album Tip of the Sphere also arrived last year. Following the album’s release, McCombs released a new song in collaboration with Wynonna Judd and formed a new band called “the Frothy Pit.”