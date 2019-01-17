Cassette Sales Grew 23% in 2018

Cassette tape sales continue to rise in the United States, as Billboard reports. According to Nielsen Music, cassette album sales are up 23%, with 219,000 tapes sold in 2018 compared to 178,000 in 2017. (Sales were up 35% in 2017.)

For the fourth year in a row, the best-selling cassette tape in the U.S. is a soundtrack from one of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 sold 24,000 units, while its sequel Vol. 2 moved 19,000 copies. Other albums in the top ten best-selling cassettes include Twenty One Pilots’ most recent album Trench, Britney Spears’ 1999 debut …Baby One More Time, and the soundtrack to Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”