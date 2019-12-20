Cassius’ Boombass Remixes “Don’t Let Me Be” in Tribute to Philippe Zdar: Listen

Cassius’ Hubert “Boombass” Blanc-Francard has remixed the band’s “Don’t Let Me Be” in tribute to Philippe “Zdar” Cerboneschi, who died in June. Boombass used the moniker “Brozeur” for the remix to honor his “brother” Zdar. Listen to “Don’t Let Me Be (Brozeur Remix)” below; scroll down for Boombass’ statement.

Hubert “Boombass” Blanc-Francard:

This variation of “Don’t Let Me Be,” a single extract from our latest

/ last LP, has

been imagined by the both of us in June, 2019.

We made it for Boomerang, a French program on France Inter. They

asked us to create a different version of the original track. We

imagined something with Philippe, a new music, two days before the

recording of the show, and Owlle joined us and sang on this new

version of the track during the recording of the program.

After my siamese twin’s death, I really needed to re-imagine this

track, to work on it again.

The “Brozeurs” appellation is not used for anybody. And it is now used

for my brother Philippe.