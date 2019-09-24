Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox Announce New EP, Share Song: Listen

Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox are the latest pairing of artists to participate in Mexican Summer’s Myths EP series. Myths 004 is out November 1. Recorded at Marfa Myths—the Marfa, Texas-based festival—the EP features contributions from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, White Fence’s Tim Presley, and more. Listen to the new song “Secretary” below.

“Marfa is an extraordinary town. It feels like nothing else exists when you’re in it which is both comforting and unnerving,” Cate Le Bon said in a statement. “We committed ourselves to embracing the chaos, surrendering to all moments and moods that travelled through. It’s a crude holiday scrapbook shared by all involved, an amalgamation of the changes in mood and light that shaped the days.” Le Bon worked with Cox on Deerhunter’s new album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?.

Previous installments of the series featured collaborations between Dev Hynes and Connan Mockasin, Ariel Pink and Weyes Blood, and Dungen and Woods.

Myths 004 EP:

01Canto!

02 Secretary

03 Companions in Misfortune

04 Constance

05 Fireman

06 Jericho

07 What Is She Wearing