Cate Le Bon Shares New Song “Home to You”: Listen

Cate Le Bon has released a new song, “Home to You.” It’s the latest single from her upcoming album Reward (out May 24 via Mexican Summer). The track arrives with a video directed by Phil Collins in collaboration with residents of Eastern Slovakian Košice neighborhood Lunik IX. It follows the lives of a Roma community, who are historically vulnerable to systemic neglect, such as housing and access to basic services like electricity, employment, and healthcare.

Reward includes the previously shared “Daylight Matters.” The record features contributions from Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and marks Le Bon’s first solo record since 2016’s Crab Day. In May, she kick off a tour behind the new record. She’s slated for a performance at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. The fest takes place from July 19-21 at Chicago’s Union Park—tickets are available now.