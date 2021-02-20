Caterina Barbieri Enlists Kara-Lis Coverdale, Kali Malone, and More for New Album, Shares Song: Listen

The Berlin-based, Italian synth composer Caterina Barbieri has pulled together some illustrious guests to rework her song “Fantas” for a new album. Fantas Variations, out April 2 via Editions Mego, features eight rearrangements of the Ecstatic Computation opener, which was originally released in 2019.

The artists include Kara-Lis Coverdale, Kali Malone, the Nyege Nyege producer Jay Mitta, and—in a vocal piece led by Evelyn Saylor—Lyra Pramuk, Annie Garlid, and Stine Janvin. A press release describes them all as “friends and long time collaborators from a variety of musical backgrounds,” enlisted “to create a more sustainable and inclusive landscape in terms of stylistic, geographical, gender and generational balance.” Listen to Bendik Giske’s version for saxophone and voice above.



