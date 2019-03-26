Chai Share New “Curly Adventure” Video: Watch

Chai have released a video for “Curly Adventure” off their new album PUNK. The animated clip was directed by Sean Solomon and designed by the band’s artistic director and bassist, Yuuki. Watch it below.

CHAI are set to perform at at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. The fest takes place from July 19-21 at Chicago’s Union Park—tickets are available now.

