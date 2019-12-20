Chance the Rapper and Common to Headline NBA All-Star Weekend 2020

Chance the Rapper, Common, and Taylor Bennett have been announced as the headliners of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Chance and Common will perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on February 16. Taylor Bennett will perform at halftime of NBA Rising Stars on February 14.

Chance released his new album The Big Day this year. Common also released a new album called Let Love, which featured a rare posthumous Dilla beat.

